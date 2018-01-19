Exclusive Milk Wars Preview: Shade the Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special #1

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of their upcoming “Milk Wars” tie-in, Shade the Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special #1.

The story, written by Cecil Castellucci and featuring art by Mirka Andolfo, is part 3 of the “Milk Wars” crossover, which sees DC Universe superheroes crossing over with the strange and trippy DC heroes of the Young Animal imprint.

In the story, a reality-altering corporation will introduce “wholesome,” ’50s-inspired alternate versions of DC’s Trinity, repackaged for “new markets” as Milkman Man, Father Bruce and Wonder Wife.

Also involved with the storyline: Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Cave Carson, and more.

In the Shade the Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special, Shade has been split into multiple parts, each representing a different mood, all in service to the perfect and beautiful Wonder Wife. But Happy Shade is starting to sense that not all is right in Wonderland, and she finds something strange staring back at her on the other side of the looking glass!

“It was about DC properties, which is why when I brought the idea in to Dan [DiDio] originally, I said I thought it should be separate from Vertigo because Vertigo is doing really great creator-owned stuff, and it had been a long time since they were allowed any DC characters,” Young Animal creator Gerard Way told ComicBook.com when the pop-up imprint was formed. “Instead of doing like a do-over with DC characters in Vertigo, I said, ‘Let’s just start something new.’ That’s the focus. Even a character like Mother Panic, though, it was created by me and Tommy Lee Edwards. We don’t own that character, and I knew that going into it but it was the trade-off to make the art for me. It’s not really a creator-owned place.”

The final-order cutoff date for the issue, which will hit the stands on February 14, is this coming Monday, so if you want a copy, make sure to contact your local comics retailer before then.

The issue also features an Eternity Girl backup by Mags Visaggio and Sonny Liew.

“Caroline is a striver, first and foremost,” Visaggio recently told Previews World of her upcoming Eternity Girl series. “She’s someone whose entire life has been defined by the need to achieve. She was a stellar student, an Olympic gymnast, and eventually a top-secret adventurer and superhero. She’s someone who has always pushed herself to go above and beyond whatever her limits were. But at the start of the series, all of that is gone….What do you do with your life when the things you’ve given yourself over to all fall apart?…She’s barely functional, and she wishes, more than anything, that she could die. Except she can’t.”