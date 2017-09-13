‘Mister Miracle’ Artist Mitch Gerads Just Revealed The Flash-iest Baby Name Ever

Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads introduced social media to his newborn son today — and the baby’s name is bound to delight fans of The Flash.

Gerads, a rising star in the comics industry whose work on Sheriff of Babylon made him an indispensable partner for Batman writer Tom King, tweeted out a photo of the baby this afternoon, making a pair of comic book jokes before introducing “West Allen Gerads.”

Iris West-Allen, nee Iris West, was the married name of The Flash‘s wife from the late ’60s until the 2011 Flashpoint reboot of the DC Universe’s continuity. On The CW’s The Flash, the pairing of Barry and Iris is a fan-favorite “ship,” spawning the popular #WestAllen hashtag.

Recently, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg openly admitted that season four of The Flash, which begins in October, will feature the marriage of Barry and Iris — but left a dangling question mark about whether or not the marriage would work.

“They are finally going to get married this season and then it’s going to be: Can they stay married with everything that’s coming up against them?” Kreisberg said.

Unsurprisingly, Gerads’s mentions quickly filled up with well-wishes from friends and fellow comics pros — and soon thereafter with excited fans posting #WestAllen memes that the Gerads clan had just better get used to for the time being.

Mister Miracle #2 hits the stands tomorrow. You can get a copy at your local comics retailer or pre-order a digital one here.