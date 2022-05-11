Naomi Star Kaci Walfall Shares Her Hopes For Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

The book has now been closed on the first season of Naomi, the latest in an ever-growing number of DC Comics-inspired shows from The CW. The series has brought the journey of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) onto the small screen, while also stretching and subverting fans' expectations along the way. While Naomi is among a number of The CW shows that have yet to be renewed for the 2022-2023 season, it's safe to say that the finale left a lot of potential for the story to go from here. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Walfall spoke about what she would love to explore with Naomi, if the show got a second season.

"I think what I'm most excited for her to explore is her independence," Walfall explained. "In this season, she's learning. She has to go do training with Dee. She has to lean on other people a lot. But I would be really interested in seeing her being independent, in the sense of just her being independent – maybe a little bit away – from her parents. Being independent, knowing that she's a hero and not needing anyone's words to tell her that she is, And also just relationship independent, too. I would like to also see how she is like that. I'd be really interested to see just her independence and her coming into her own superhero."

Walfall also addressed the fact that Naomi has not gotten a superhero costume across the first season, and indicated that she would be "super excited" to wear it onscreen if given the opportunity.

"I think that the costume in the comics is great, so I would be super excited to see that," Walfall revealed. "But I also know that Naomi is a different hero, and I know that Miss Ava and Jill always have something really smart under her pocket. So I think, not forcing that on her in this season, and letting her [come into her own as a hero] because she truly has to realize that she's a hero before she does any of that."

Do you hope that Naomi gets a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of Naomi will be available to stream on HBO Max on a later date.