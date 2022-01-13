Naomi Star Kaci Walfall “Can’t Wait” to Get a Superhero Suit

This week saw the series premiere of Naomi, the newest DC TV series to make its debut on The CW. The series chronicles the unconventional, extraterrestrial origin story of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a character who has had a relatively-new, but fan-favorite tenure within the DC universe. One of the key aspects of Naomi’s comic tenure has been her distinct superhero costume, and some have begun to wonder if her TV counterpart could soon get one as well. During a recent roundtable interview with press, Walfall played coy as to whether or not Naomi’s superhero costume is on the way, but said she “can’t wait” to get one.

“I think that the suit in the comics is amazing and I can’t wait till Naomi gets one,” Walfall explained.

In the comics, which were created by Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell, Naomi is a teenage girl who soon realizes she is the lone descendant of a superpowered alien race. This eventually gives her a supersuit that is connected to her energy-based powers, which she eventually wears as a member of the Young Justice and the Justice League.

“It’s a privilege to play her,” Walfall explained while speaking with the press. “And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She’s super into comics. She’s skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She’s in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has.”

“I read the comic when I got the part,” Walfall revealed. “I’ve played a couple characters that have been in books, or characters that have been in movies before, but this is my first lead role. So, of course I got my hands on the comics. I feel like it would sort of be an injustice not to… It’s such a great story, and such a beautiful story. And I have the Justice League issues that she’s in, too. Of course I got the comics. I carry the Naomi comic in my bag all the time when I’m at work. I think that it’s such a good reference point. It really makes me feel centered to the character. That was probably the first thing I did when I found out I booked the role.”

New episodes of Naomi air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.