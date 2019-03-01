New DC Universe Restaurant Being Built in the UK

Not far from Gosh Comics in Soho, Bleeding Cool reports that DC Entertainment is looking to set up a theme restaurant near Picadilly Circus.

The details come from a planning petition filed with London, which seeks authorization to begin the project and argues that construction will maintain the Art Deco feel that has helped define the building — currently the site of Mash and before that, the Titanic Bar.

The design was created by architect Oliver Bernard, and it seems DC believes they will be able to earn approval by not straying too far from that aesthetic.

The application reads, in part, “The proposed design continues the use of the space as a high-end restaurant. The restaurant will be rooted within the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional Universes famous for their superhero residents such as Batman, Superman and Wonderwoman. The style and design of the DC Multiverse is heavily influenced by the Art Deco period with the style prominent within its publications and film and television work. The restaurant will not be a ‘theme park’ with literal sets and costumes from the franchise, but it has the intention to invite guests to experience the DC Universe without breaking the fourth wall- the imaginary wall that separates the audience from the performance.

“Reflecting Oliver Bernard’s work, the design will be a contemporary interpretation of the Art Deco period. This approach will evoke a sense of atmosphere prevalent in DC and the Titanic Bar without resorting to pastiche, encapsulating the Art Deco ethos of endless possibilities- progression and forward movement of time.”

Apparently, the plan is to have the various rooms of the building each be tonally independent of one another, allowing for different DC Universe settings to shape the look and feel of each portion of the restaurant, which Bleeding Cool says is to be called DC World.

There have been both DC and Marvel-themed restaurants over the years, but they are generally fast food places and often situated inside of, or at least adjacent to, theme parks and the like, geared toward tourists and vacationing families. It seems the DC World project would be very different, offering high class cuisine in an “immersive” environment that will include settings like Wayne Manor, Arkham Asylum, the Iceberg Lounge…and even maybe some places that aren’t about Batman!

There is no specific target date to open the restaurant — it would be difficult to have one before they got authorization to start really planning the construction — but it will likely be big news — especially now that it has been revealed the larger world.