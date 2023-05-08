New The Flash Movie TV Spot Focuses On Batman

Michael Keaton's Batman take center stage in a new TV spot for The Flash, in which Ezra Miller's pair of Barry Allens team up with Ben Affleck's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and Michael Keaton's Batman to save the multiverse from...well, from Barry, honestly, but Barry by way of General Zod, whose attack on Earth in Man of Steel goes much differently this time around in the absence of Superman. The movie, which is heavily influenced by the Flashpoint comics miniseries by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, is set to hit theaters in just over a month, and Keaton's return as the Dark Knight is one of the biggest draws in recent superhero movies.

In trailers and teasers for the movie, there are tons of winks and nods to Keaton's 1989 Batman, including the line "You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts," and his famous "I'm Batman" line from the start of the original film. This one includes the former, as well as the Danny Elfman score from Batman and looks at the Batwing and Batcave.

You can see the teaser below.

Batman and Supergirl have been the face of much of The Flash's promotion, in part because Warner Bros. is apparently keen to keep the press away from star Ezra Miller, who had a string of arrests and public controversies in 2022. Miller's future in the franchise is not yet known. So far, DC brass seem very high on the movie, and early reviews from CinemaCon were ecstatic, but whether audiences will turn out for it remains to be seen. Superhero movies have disappointed at the box office recently, with both Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods making less than expected. New DC chief James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which hit this weekend, raked in almost $120 million -- more than Guardians of the Galaxy, but about $70 million less than than Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 did. Strong word-of-mouth and an A CinemaScore is expected to give that movie more legs than something like Black Adam or Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, both of which failed to connect with audiences in the way the filmmakers hoped.

Keaton, who starred in 1989's Batman and 1991's Batman Returns, was cast back when The Flash first went into production, with Ben Affleck saying that he was done with the role. Back then, he was expected to take on a mentorship role for a new generation of Gotham's heroes, like Batgirl (Leslie Grace), Nightwing, and other Bat-family supporting characters. Instead, Batgirl was cancelled, and it appears The Flash will be the end of the road for Keaton's Batman, with a new version of the Dark Knight being introduced as part of an overall reboot of DC's film universe under new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. There is no official word yet on whether Calle, or someone new, will headline the planned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, which will be a sci-fi epic based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book miniseries of the same name. Meanwhile, Affleck's Batman will reportedly make one more final appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be in theater in December.

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16.