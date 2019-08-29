New Joker Posters Released

The final trailer for DC’s newest film, Joker, was released today and it’s currently the hot topic on social media. The new film is being directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. The cast of the movie also includes Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. In addition to the new trailer, three new posters for the film were also released:

Many people have taken to Twitter to praise the new posters:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“DC never disappoints with their movie posters #JOKER,” @philthatos wrote.

“These Joker posters are so good,” @RaniqDesigns added.

“Obsessed with the Joker posters,” @infamousmargot tweeted.

In addition to praising the posters, fans have been talking up Phoenix’s performance since the new trailer dropped. Many people are incredibly impressed with the actor’s Joker laugh, and some are already screaming Oscar.

You can find the official description for the movie below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

What do you think of the latest Joker posters? Tell us in the comments!

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.