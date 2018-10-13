New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Photos Reveal Kristen Wiig Fighting Off Attacker

Before she becomes a foe to Wonder Woman, Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva/Cheetah will will have to fight off some more down-to-earth foes in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

In a candid shot captured by British tabloid The Daily Mail, the actress and comedian who will serve as the film’s big bad can be seen tussling with an anonymous man in a trench coat.

The film is at this point deep into production, but there is of course no guarantee that this comes early or late in the film, since most movies do not shoot their scenes in chronological sequence.

You can see the images below.

Fans have still not yet seen Wiig’s Cheetah in her supervillain form; every time she has turned up in set photos or official promotional shots, it has been as Minerva. It seems here from her panicked demeanor that she either does not yet have powers or perhaps has an Incredible Hulk/Rose and Thorn kind of issue where she is worried about her powers or an evil personality surfacing in times of stress.

Wiig’s Minerva will reportedly start as friends with Diana before becoming disillusioned in Wonder Woman and trying to defeat her.

Ever since Kristen Wiig was announced as the antagonist of the film, fans have been wondering what approach director Patty Jenkins would take to Cheetah, considering there have been multiple iterations of the villain.

It sounds like this will be a version of the character that has appeared most frequently in modern comics, especially in Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp’s Rebirth storyline. Barbara Minerva was an archeologist who was recently characterized as being Diana Prince’s best friend, who unfortunately is cursed by the god Urzkartaga, resulting in her transformation.

She blames Diana for her new form and becomes one of Wonder Woman’s greatest foes.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres November 1, 2019. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

