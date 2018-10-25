Soccer Star Neymar Shows Off New Batman and Spider-Man Tattoos

Neymar is one of the brightest stars in Soccer, but he decided to spotlight two other notable stars of the superhero world in his new Spider-Man and Batman tattoo.

The soccer star debuted a new back tattoo before their game against Napoli, and the tattoo fits under this back neck tattoo that reads blessed. The tattoo is made to look like each hero is breaking through the skin, and features Spider-Man on the left side and Batman on the right.

The new ink takes inspiration from the movie versions of those characters, specifically Sam Raimi and Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man and Christian Bale Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy. The tattoo was done by Thieres Paim of Nautica Tattoo, and while Neymar already has some slick tattoos, we’re pretty sure this will be one of his favorites going forward. You can take a look at the impressive new ink below.

“Como todos sabem @neymarjr é fã dos personagens #spiderman e #batman… Hoje tive o prazer de tatuaressaarte em suapele!!!💥💥 #neymar #njr #paris #france #brasil #tattoo #blackandgrey #inked #ink #comics #nauticatattoo #grupoamazon #viperink”

Also, leave it to Neymar to bring Marvel and DC together in a slightly unusual way right?

It is also worth mentioning which versions of those characters he picked. Granted, he might have picked them simply because he liked those particular poses, but he also could just be fans of those particular costumes or actors. It would be hard to fault him, as both of those versions are beloved by many in the superhero fan community.

The original Spider-Man film ended up bringing in $821 million at the worldwide box office, while Spider-Man 2 brought in another $783.8 million worldwide. Ironically the least loved of the trilogy Spider-Man 3 made the most as it brought in $336.5 million domestically and $890.9 million worldwide, and still sits ahead of other more recent Spider-Man films like The Amazing Spider-Man ($757.9 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million) (via Box Office Mojo).

As for the Batman movies, Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises currently sits atop all Batman movies with $448.1 million domestically and $1.084.9 billion worldwide, closely followed by The Dark Knight at number 2 with $533.3 million domestically and $1.003.0 billion worldwide. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes in at number 3 with the most recent actor to play Batman Ben Affleck at the helm with $873.6 million worldwide.

What do you think of Neymar’s new tattoo, and what heroes would you feature in a tattoo like his? Let us know in the comments!