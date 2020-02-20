Someone Added Joker Makeup to Bizzare Papa Johns Interview and We Can’t Look Away

Late last year, the musings of a controversial man captivated – and perplexed – the world of social media, with many still wondering about his comments months after the fact. No, it wasn’t DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, who starred in a Joker solo film last fall, but former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter. After stepping down from his role at the company in 2017, Schnatter publicly resurfaced in a bizarre and meme-worthy interview with Kentucky news outlet WDRB last December. A compilation of the interview quickly went viral online, inspiring a wide array of bizarre tributes — including one from YouTuber Largetrap, which is still popular months later. The video, which you can check out above, photoshops clown makeup onto Schnatter’s face, giving off a vibe similar to Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) deadly TV appearance in Joker.

The video sees Schnatter talking about those who have betrayed him since his 2017 removal from the company, including the latest Papa John’s CEO, Rob Lynch. He also made headlines for remarking that he’d eaten “over 40” pizzas in the previous month, as a way to gauge Papa John’s declining quality.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza,” Schnatter remarked. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good. The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza.”

The video ends with Schnatter ominously teasing a “day of reckoning”, which still is leaving some scratching their heads.

“Stay tuned,” Schnatter teased. “The day of reckoning will come. The record will be straight.”

When it comes to Joker – which is currently available on Digital, HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, it’s unclear if there is anything to “stay tuned” for. Even with a billion-dollar gross at the box office and two Oscars under its belt, there’s no telling if the seemingly-standalone film will spawn a sequel.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course, it comes up,” director Todd Phillips said in an interview earlier this year. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

