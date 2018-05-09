How Much Patty Jenkins Is Making for ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Revealed

Patty Jenkins is in line for an Amazon-sized pay increase heading in to Wonder Woman 2, and deservedly so.

After the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman won over the hearts of critics, and dominated the box office in 2017, it was no surprise to learn that both the star and director would be back for another round. When Patty Jenkins officially signed on to helm the sequel back in September, it was reported that she would be getting a major increase in salary, somewhere in the realm of $7-9 million.

Fortunately for Jenkins, her official salary for the film ended up on the higher end of that sale. A new report from Variety confirms that Jenkins will earn $9 million for her work on Wonder Woman 2, which is nearly triple the amount she made for the first film.

The director is certainly deserving of the raise, given Wonder Woman‘s performance at the box office. The film earned $412.6 million domestically, on its way to $821.8 million around the globe. To this day, Wonder Woman remains the top earner of all five DC Extended Universe films.

There will be some changes in line for Wonder Woman 2, which will begin filming sometime this year. While Jenkins and Gadot are returning, the ’80s-set movie will be filled with plenty of new faces. Kristen Wigg has signed on to play the film’s main antagonist, Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal has been confirmed as a part of the cast, and Riz Ahmed is rumored to be joining them. Lynda Carter, who portrayed Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s, is also in talks to appear in the film.

There have also been grumblings of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor somehow showing up in the movie, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Wonder Woman 2 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.