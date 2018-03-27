‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Shares Stunning Fan Poster

While fans have yet to see the first official look at DC’s live-action Shazam!, the film’s star just shared what it could look like.

Zachary Levi, who will star as the titular superhero, recently shared an awesome fan-made poster for Shazam! on his Twitter account. The poster, which was created by Datrinti, adapts the leaked set photos of Levi’s suit in an animated-looking fare, complete with the film’s official logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release of Shazam! is still quite a ways away, but fans are eagerly snapping up any and all teases about the project. And from what has been teased so far, fans can expect a pretty upbeat take on the hero.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said during an interview earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

“I think it’s very funny,” director David F. Sandberg wrote earlier this year. “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke and stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as the young Billy Batson, and Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana. The film also stars Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Are you excited to see Levi play Earth’s mightiest moral? Sound off in the comments below.

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.