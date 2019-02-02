Final ‘Shazam! Trailer Reportedly Coming in Mid-February

DC fans have been eagerly anticipating a new trailer for Shazam!, and it sounds like the wait will soon be over.

Giacomo Farci, who serves as personal trainer for Shazam!‘s Mark Strong, recently tweeted that the latest – and final – trailer for the film is expected to debut in the middle of February.

I was just told that the extended and final trailer of Shazam! will be released mid Feb. Not long! #shazam #shazammovie #markstrong @ZacharyLevi @DCComics — Giac Farci (@GiacomoFarci) January 31, 2019

For some fans, this will surely be a pleasant surprise, especially after the trailer was believed to make its debut sometime in January. While those reports were met with some confusion – and a bit of trolling from director David F. Sandberg – it sounds like fans will finally get their wish.

Shazam! will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), after he is granted powers by an ancient wizard. While the film squarely exists within the DC Extended Universe, it’s expected to tell its own kind of story.

“Well this movie’s mostly just about introducing Billy Batson and Shazam and who he is, how he came to be,” Sandberg told Comicbook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “It takes place in this DC world where all these heroes exist, but in some ways it’s both sort of self contained while also being a part of something bigger, but, yeah. That’s a non-answer.”

“You don’t have to have seen any of the other films, because it’s its own contained story,” Sandberg added. “It is more the world of it that’s part of a story.”

