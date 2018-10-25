‘Shazam!’ to Get 3 Weeks of Reshoots

While filming has already wrapped on DC Comics and Warner Bros. first superhero movie of 2019, David F. Sandberg and the cast of Shazam! will return to work next month.

Production Weekly reports that Shazam! is getting three more weeks of additional photography beginning on November 1st, just five months before the movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters.

The movie will bring the former Captain Marvel to the big screen for the first time, with Zachary Levi playing the title role and Asher Angel as Billy Batson, his younger alter ego.

There were rumors that Henry Cavill was in discussion to reprise his role as Superman for a cameo in the film, but those talks stalled as Cavill signed onto to play Geralt in The Witcher. The news of Shazam! reshoots spawned a resurgence in those rumors, but Cavill will be filming the new Netflix series while the DC Comics movie undergoes additional photography.

The movie will reportedly take place after the events of Justice League, and Billy’s good friend and foster brother Freddy Freeman is obsessed with the superheroes of their world. Levi said this allows the movie to comment on the budding DC Films Universe in a way that others couldn’t.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Levi was intimidated to take the role as he’d have to go up against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam in a potential sequel, revealing he initially auditioned for a supporting role before Warner Bros. selected him as Shazam.

“I feel like in the same way the Wizard sees in Billy Batson the character that is necessary to be Captain Marvel, Shazam,” Levi said at Baltimore Comic Con last month. “I feel like New Line and my director and producers saw in me the character necessary to be this character.”

Shazam! is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 5, 2019.