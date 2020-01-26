SNL’s Weekend Update Parodies Joker with White Male Rage Song

Joker has been an SNL fixture since it’s release, so it only makes sense that there would be a gag during awards season. During Weekend Update, Colin Jost turned to Melissa Villasenor to sing about some of the films up for Oscars and started off with Todd Phillips’ film. What followed was a very jaunty song describing the events of the song. All the hits were there, Arthur Fleck being neglected, killing his mother, dancing down the stairs. Near the end of the musical number, Villasenor used a refrain of “White Male Rage” repeated a couple of times. Not to be unfair, the other movies nominated got the same treatment. Jost had trouble keeping it together over the course of the musical numbers and made a joke about watching Joker at the gym while he was working out.

The standout sketch from this entire season of SNL might be David Harbour’s take on Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. Grouch was a parody of the film based around the Sesame Street character and his neglect from society. That was really hysterical and people all over social media reacted to the parody almost immediately. The Stranger Things star actually does Phoenix’s performance a bit of justice in that moment as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker‘s stairs have also come up numerous times in Weekend Update as people continue to stream through the Bronx to visit the landmark. It’s been months now and the people haven’t stopped coming. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to comment on it and there’s been at least one incident involving a store owner chucking eggs at visitors. If Joker brings home that Oscar, there is no doubt the travelers will only keep coming to those stairs.

At the time she told TMZ, “When I was growing up, everyone would tell us to stay away from those steps or go with a friend or whatever. The Bronx is much safer now and I’m happy to say that but I think the way a lot of us feel is ‘keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down. This is for us.’”

She continued, “People have been doing that dance for a long time,” she says. She also suspects it will remain a tourist attraction, but says, “We got to own it though. We can’t let anyone take that away from us”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.