SPOILER Appears in ‘Doomsday Clock’ #4

Spoilers ahead for Doomsday Clock #4 in stores today.

In today’s Doomsday Clock #4, one of the the DC Universe’s most notable dangling plot threads got pulled just a little tighter, and seems to be coming just a little bit closer to paying off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans may remember that at the end of Doomsday Clock #3, Batman abandoned Rorschach in Arkham Asylum, apparently not believing his story about being from an alternate Earth.

This month’s issue provided some backstory and context for Rorschach’s transformation from regular guy into filthy, rambling vigilante — and as interesting as it was for readers to get inside of Reggie’s head, it was even more interesting to see who else had been there with us.

In the closing pages of the issue, a woman identifying herself as Jane Doe approaches Reggie and suggests that they find a way out of Arkham. The woman, a blonde, is not named for the reader, but those who have been paying attention to the comings and goings of the DC Universe know her as Imra Ardeen.

Imra, Saturn Girl of the Legion of Super-Heroes, is a teenager from the future who, inspired by Superman’s example, joined up with a small army of like-minded heroes to work on behalf of the universe.

While the Legion of Super-Heroes has been largely out of view in the DC Universe for several years, Imra herself popped up almost two years ago in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, in which she was admitted to Arkham, her Legion flight ring confiscated, and a pair of Arkham staffers did not believe her ramblings.

Since then, she has popped up in very small ways, such as in background panels of Batman comics, just to remind the audience that she is there — and after her initial “Jane Doe” admission in Rebirth, DC had quietly confirmed that she was, indeed, Imra by way of a video released online shortly after Rebirth‘s release.

What she has to do with Rorschach is unclear at this point, although it seems entirely likely that Imra was sent back in time and had herself admitted to Arkham specifically so that she might come into contact with Reggie and set the events of Doomsday Clock in the direction they need to go.

More information should be available when Doomsday Clock #5 hits the stands in May. In the meantime, Doomsday Clock #4 is on sale today at comic book stores and online.