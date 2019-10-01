Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals Sneak Peek at Battered and Bruised Ollie in Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

The eighth and final season of Arrow is seriously going to take its toll on the heroic Oliver Queen, especially when the highly-anticipated Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event arrives. This collision of universes is going to provide the characters of The CW’s Arrowverse with their greatest challenge yet, and Stephen Amell is already teasing its effects on Ollie. The event is filming now and, thanks to a new sneak peek photo from the Arrow star, his character is going to be beaten down something fierce.

Late Monday night, Amell posted a selfie from the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths to his Twitter account showing just how rough Ollie looks. There are cuts, blood, bruises, and dirt all over his face and it’s clear that this event will not be a walk in the park for the Green Arrow.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths is going great,” Amell joked in the tweet.

Crisis On Infinite Earths is going great! pic.twitter.com/Py4W7DfyeC — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 1, 2019

Amell replied to himself not long after he posted the photo to offer a little more information on what’s real and what’s not. While the cuts and bruises are clearly makeup, he confirms that the lighter hair color isn’t fake at all. Age is just starting to show itself a little bit.

“Quick update: I don’t have any hair dye in,” he wrote. “I’m getting old.”

Quick update: I don’t have any hair dye in. I’m getting old. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 1, 2019

In addition to the talked-about crossover event, this final season of Arrow will also bring back a few fan-favorite character from throughout the series. Hopefully their arrivals won’t be so tough on Ollie.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” said showrunner Beth Schwartz. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes. We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

Arrow returns for its final season on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW.