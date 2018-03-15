Stephen Amell Wants Fans To Stop Suggesting He Wrestle Rusev

Green Arrow doesn’t fear many people, but there is one WWE superstar in particular that we wants no part of.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell is no stranger to professional wrestling, so you might assume he would be up for just about any match in the squared circle. That is not the case though when it comes to Rusev, who’s been polling people on social media looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, saying “I need a celebrity to fight me at #WrestleMania34 ! #RusevDay”

One such suggestion was Arrow’s Stephen Amell, and evidently, it quickly gained support, with some sharing GIFs of his previous appearance in the ring against Cody Rhodes (who was playing Stardust at the time). Amell wants to withdraw his name from the hat though, saying “Please stop suggesting me. I am terrified of this person.”

Please stop suggesting me. I am terrified of this person. https://t.co/WlMTZ1lDYn — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 14, 2018

Amell did manage to take down Rhodes, but Rusev is a whole different monster, and it doesn’t help that he’s got Aiden English by his side for backup. Granted, Amell could easily even the odds, as someone suggested “Maybe you could talk Dave Ramsey into it. Lolol.”

Hmmm, that is an interesting thought…

Among the other suggestions have been names like Logan Paul, Ken Shamrock, Steve O, Gronk, and yes, even La Parka. All of them have some sort of entertainment value, though we’d pay to see that La Parka match any day of the week. As for Gronk, the Patriots would probably prefer he stay out of this fight.

Rusev currently isn’t booked for a WrestleMania 34 match, though he is expected to be a part of it in some form or fashion. The Rusev Day gimmick is just too over for him not to be, but he will probably not show up in a featured match other than the Andre The Giant Battle Royale. He could always get a pre-show match, but regardless of where he shows up on the card, fans will lose their minds celebrating the best day of the year.

Happy Rusev Day everybody!