‘Suicide Squad’ Director Trolls Fans With Superman vs Joker Deleted Scene Tease

While Suicide Squad may have taken a pretty serious critical beating, the film still seems to be a point of intrigue for some DC Extended Universe fans.

During one such examination, a fan actually took to Twitter to ask Suicide Squad director David Ayer about a particular shot of Jared Leto’s Joker in the film. Without missing a beat (or worrying about the flame war he could be starting), Ayer responded by trolling DC fans with the tease of a Joker vs. Superman battle that was never actually part of the film:

is it possible to know what this shot was about ? pic.twitter.com/2JYSWF7G0C — sedah senrot (@elmutfor) November 13, 2018

That was the Joker and Superman fight that was cut. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 13, 2018

The gag didn’t stop there, as Ayer went on to “explain” how this faux sequence played out. Spoiler alert: he didn’t exactly go with the least controversial answer. On the contrary, he leaned even harder into his trolling, once some snarky (and very gullible) fans clearly didn’t get the joke:

Superman got his butt kicked, straight boxing match. //t.co/cxTA4A0GgA — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 14, 2018

The discussion of the Joker’s deleted scenes in Suicide Squad (whether real or fake) inevitably always lead to a discussion of when fans might get “The Joker Cut” of the film, which would reveal the supposed extensive performance that Jared Leto claims he gave. David Ayer has previously denied that a lot Joker’s story was cut from Suicide Squad – which meant he could only troll fans even harder over that subject, as well:

The 12 hours of cut Joker scenes including the Joker Ragnorok battle are under control of the 82nd Airborne Division. //t.co/gS7zWfKSJC — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 14, 2018

If nothing else, it may be a testament to just how badly DC Films and Warner Bros. have mismanaged this franchise to see how many fans out there are still pining for what they consider to be the “true” versions of the DCEU films, as intended by directors behind them. If it’s not Suicide Squad‘s Joker scenes and original, darker cut that we’re hearing about, it’s the insatiable urge for DC and WB to “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” of Justice League, so that fans can see the true vision of Zack Snyder DC movie trilogy finale. While there is no evidence that any of this pleading moves DC/WB in any kind of way, the studio did see a nice uptick in returns, when it conceded to put out Snyder’s director’s cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on home video, which went on to be one of the more successful home releases in recent memory.

Still though, let’s be clear: David Ayer was just trolling, and we’re not getting any new version of Suicide Squad that we haven’t seen before:

Please, I was having fun with it. No need to apologize. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 14, 2018

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.