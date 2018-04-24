‘Supergirl’: New “In Search of Lost Time” Video Previews Challenge for My’rnn

The CW has released a new preview from “In Search of Lost Time”, tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The preview focuses on M’yrnn J’onnz (Carl Lumbly) who was revealed near the end of last week’s episode to be suffering from a Martian form of dementia. You can check it out in the video above.

“We learned at the end of the previous episode that M’yrnn has basically Martian dementia,” executive producer Jessica Queller explains in the preview. “This is very upsetting for all involved, but it seems like he’s managing it for awhile.”

As you can see in the video, the effects of M’yrnn’s dementia cause unexpected issues for Team Supergirl — and even for how they communicate with one another.

“Because M’yrnn is in the DEO and because his psychic anomalies are kind of impacting people there making them kind of lose their inhibitions and kind of speak their truths she [Supergirl] is able to say things to Mon-El that she wasn’t able to say during their relationship and a lot of truths come out,” executive producer Robert Rovner explained.

Those revelations of truth may come at an interesting time. In another clip from tonight’s episode, we see Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood)l ooking over footage from her fight with Reign (Odette Annable) to look for training opportunities and discover that attacking the Worldkiller while she’s off the ground is their best bet. This will require the use of some “cape tricks” that Mon-El will need to teach Supergirl — which wouldn’t be a good time for discord.

Fans can also safely expect the episode to further explore Samantha’s storyline, which most recently saw her being studied by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Some have been optimistic that Sam could be redeemed from her supervillain side by the series’ end, and it sounds like Annable could see that playing out in a few different ways.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think that there is a way to separate the two,” Annable told ComicBook.com back in February. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs, here, because I really don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, or having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think would be a really nice ending. So I’m gonna go with that one.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “In Search of Lost Time” below.

When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos.

Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.