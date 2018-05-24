‘Supergirl’ Makes a Major Choice in “Not Kansas” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Not Kansas,” the upcoming June 4th episode of Supergirl.

Taking place after Monday’s upcoming “Dark Side of the Moon” in which Kara (Melissa Benoist) discovers a part of Krypton survived the planet’s demise, “Not Kansas” will see the Girl of Steel back on Earth. As she and Mon-El (Chris Wood) went to space in search of a specific Kryptonian stone that could be the key to saving Sam/Reign (Odette Annable), the photos seem to hint that they were successful. Lena (Katie McGrath) is seen working on creating something in her lab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7432]

Trying to save Sam is still the goal for Team Supergirl, but as has been teased in the synopsis for “Not Kansas”, Kara will also find herself contemplating a major life decision — one that might involve her identity now that she knows other Kryptonians survived.

Exploration of Kara’s identity has been something of a theme in Season Three. Kicked off by her heartbreaking goodbye with Mon-El at the end of Season Two, fans have seen Kara try to decide who she really wants to be. It’s something that Benoist told CBR before the season three premiere last fall that the decision would be central to the season.

“It’s a couple of months past where we left off,” Benoist said last August. “When we pick up in season three, Kara has very much dedicated herself to Supergirl, and I don’t think she really wants to address what happened for Kara Danvers personally, because that was such a massive heartbreak for her. So, the balance is a little off-kilter right now, and this season I think we’re really going to explore her identity. She’s really questioning whether she’s human or an alien and which she wants to be.”

“Not Kansas” will also see the heroes facing a larger challenge. DEO-caliber weapons have made it onto the streets of National City. Considering that the DEO deals with alien threats, the idea of such powerful weapons falling into the hands of the public is a serious issue — especially if they were somehow combined with Lena’s synthetic Kryptonite.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Not Kansas” is set to air June 4th.