Supergirl Season 5 Clip Takes Aim at Clickbait Media

Supergirl returns for its fifth season on Sunday and when it does, it brings a major change for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and the rest of CatCo. Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) is now the owner of the news outlet and has some big plans for CatCo. Those plans apparently include changing how CatCo makes its editorial decisions. In a new clip from the Season 5 premiere shared by Entertainment Weekly, Rojas explains that turning to clickbait will now drive decisions.

In the clip, which you can check out here, shows Andrea revealing the dramatic change to a surprised CatCo staff. When Kara, who has recently won a Pulitzer Prize, protests that the news isn’t about clicks, Rojas declares that “everything is about clicks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Together, we’re gonna create a worldwide media organization that drives consumer cross-platform engagement,” Andrea says in the clip. “Eyeballs. Revenue. We’re gonna take your already brilliant work and we’re gonna sharpen it until it’s deadly. And we’re gonna monetize it.”

The scene is part of what showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller have previously been described as something of a Black Mirror season, one in which Supergirl will directly examine the intersection of technology in our daily lives, particularly in how it leads people to escape reality rather than engage with their day to day lives and the world around them.

“This season will be about how technology impacts us and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” Rovner previously said.

“It’s our Black Mirror season,” Queller said.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Sunday night’s season premiere of Supergirl below.

“SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl Season 5 premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW.