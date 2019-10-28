Supergirl Recap With Spoilers: J’onn Faces His Brother “In Plain Sight”

Last week, Malefic found a way to get back his powers of inception, creating real problems for Supergirl and her team. Now that he has the ability to make people do things against their will, the other Green Martian has become a major threat not just for J’onn, but for Kelly Olsen as well. To keep her safe it was decided to get her out of town, but that might not be enough to keep her and the rest of Supergirl’s allies safe.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “In Plain Sight,” below.

Kelly is walking down the street, looking around as though worried when Malefic arrives. Turns out, Kelly is J’onn. He confronts Malefic and Supergirl shows up along with Alex and Brainy to try and stop him, but Malefic incepts another agent, creates a distraction and J’onn is unable to send Malefic back to the Phantom Zone.

In a car on the way to Calvintown, Kelly gets flashes of what Malefic is doing. Calvintown is special to Kelly and James as it’s where they lived after their father’s death, but they return to find the town largely in economic ruin and a giant prison has been built in town. At the DEO, Alex wants a specific blaster brought up from the armory, one that can kill Green Martians. Supergirl talks her down. Nia calls and has info on William. His marriage is a lie and he’s headed to Mexico City. Supergirl dashes off to protect the woman she believes is William’s target, Elena Torres.

Alex calls Lena and asks for her assistance. Hope tells Lena that they need to find the correct Q wave frequency and Lena has the idea to use Malefic to essentially get a shortcut in the research. In Calvintown, James and Kelly get to their aunt’s property and find a group of kids fleeing. It looks like they have been camping out there, doing homework. In Mexico City, Supergirl is too late to help Elena as it appears, she has died in a car crash. Kara sees William leaving the scene. Turns out Elena is the lead accountant for Obsidian Worldwide and the guy William left with is Intergang.

Kelly and James encounter one of the kids from the house at the store and James invites him to come eat with them as it’s clear there’s something going on in the kid’s life. Turns out, that he’s on his own. His mom was put in prison for 10 years for stealing an inexpensive space heater and he reveals that there’s corruption in the town in which the system colludes to put people in prison for lengthy sentences as the prison is a for-profit establishment. In Mexico, Supergirl goes to Elena’s apartment trying to find out why William wanted her dead. She finds a string of numbers before being interrupted by someone who comes and attacks her believing her to be Elena Torres. Supergirl then arrives to confront her. At the DEO, Alex decides to ready the weapon anyway and Malefic incepts another agent and then Alex.

Brainy struggles to work on the Phantom Zone projector and Lena eventually steps in and convinces him to ask for her help. When he steps away, she messes with the device herself. James goes to the Calvintown paper to chat with his mentor — who is now publisher — but Nelson is unwilling to use the power of the press to deal with the prison situation because it would put the paper out of business and leave the people he employs out of work. At the DEO, the Malefic-controlled Alex gets J’onn to admit his secret about wiping his and his father’s minds. Distraught, J’onn confesses to Supergirl as well and figures out that Malefic incepted Alex. J’onn locates her psychically while Kelly tells James she’s having visions from Malefic. They return to National City.

Showdown at the planetarium. Malefic attacks J’onn with the weapon through Alex but J’onn talks about his regrets and admits he was wrong. It briefly stops Malefic, long enough for J’onn to save Alex. Malefic then attacks, but Supergirl shows up and despite Malefic incepting the whole audience, with the help of James, and Kelly, they are able to stop him, with J’onn sending Maleifc back to the Phantom Zone.

Wrapping things up, Nia and Brainy work things out. James reveals that he’s moving to Calvintown to buy the paper there and make change. Kara discovers that William is actually investigating Andrea and is a good guy. And then, in the last moments, it turns out that Malefic isn’t in the Phantom Zone. Lena has had him sent to her lab instead.

