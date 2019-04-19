‘Supergirl’ Squares Off Against Miss Tessmacher While James Olsen Gets Powers in May

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?,” the May 5 episode of Supergirl in which Eve Tessmacher (Andrea K. Brooks) will return to haunt Supergirl and company once again — while James Olsen works on getting used to having super powers. Earlier in the season, the revelation that Eve Tessmacher, first introduced as a pretty and clueless office girl but ultimately revealed to be fairly smart and driven in her own right, has been a deep-cover operative for the most evil man on the planet is something that is likely to shake those around her to their core. Given how genuine she has seemed, and how often she has helped out in the last half-season or so, it will also raise some serious questions about how they trust anybody else going forward, if anyone in their orbit could secretly be a plant for Lex.

In Superman: The Movie, Eve Tessmacher was essentially a pretty, daffy girl Lex kept around to keep his paperwork in order and so that he had somebody to bark orders at. It was likely Eve that helped shape the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths version of Lex as a person who always has an army of hyper-confident, beautiful women around him (see also, Mercy Graves). You can see the official synopsis for “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” below.

MISS TESSMACHER RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO. Shannon Kohli directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Natalie Abrams.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” will debut on May 5.

