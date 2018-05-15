‘Supergirl’: Guardian is Unmasked in “The Fanatical” Preview

The CW has released a promo for “The Fanatical,” the upcoming nineteenth episode of Supergirl’s third season set to air on May 21, 2018.

Tonight’s episode, “Shelter From the Storm,” was largely focused on Team Supergirl‘s attempts to protect Ruby from Reign as well as stopping the Worldkiller, but at the end of the episode Lena (Katie McGrath) told Kara (Melissa Benoist) that James (Mehcad Brooks) is Guardian and, not just that, but that he didn’t check her lab for stashes of Kryptonite.

While that information will certainly have repercussions, “The Fanatical” will see James having to deal with the weight of potentially having his identity as Guardian exposed, causing him to have to wrestle with some real questions about race and vigilantism in Earth-39’s America — though from the look of the promo above, he reveals himself willingly to at least one unfamiliar face.

In the promo, the woman he’s speaking to is Tanya (guest star Nesta Cooper). A former member of the Cult of Rao, Tanya escapes with a journal that might give Kara and James information they need to save Sam (Odette Annable). If so it will be welcome help. After the deaths of the Worldkillers Pestilence and Purity, Reign absorbed their powers, making the villain even stronger than ever. So strong, that Mon-El (Chris Wood) ended up staying on Earth in the present to help fight rather than go back to the 31st century with his wife Imra (Amy Jackson).

You can check out the complete official synopsis for “The Fanatical” below.

JAMES CONSIDERS UNMASKING AS GUARDIAN

When Tanya (guest star Nesta Cooper), a disciple of Coville’s, escapes from what’s left of his cult, she gives Kara (Melissa Benoist) and James (Mehcad Brooks) a journal that could hold the key to saving Sam (Odette Annable).

Someone learns Guardian’s identity and threatens to expose James if he doesn’t do what they ask. James contemplates what it means to be a black vigilante without a mask in America.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco.

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “The Fanatical” debuts on May 21.