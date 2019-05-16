Supergirl: Tyler Hoechlin Reveals His First Reaction to the Superman Suit

Few bits of casting in the Arrowverse have been met with more enthusiasm than Tyler Hoechlin’s role as Clark Kent/Superman on Supergirl. When he (and Bitsie Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane) came to the “Elseworlds” crossover last year, fans were deliriously excited to see one of their favorite occasional guest stars come and take on a significant role in the crossover that was going to be a high point of the season regardless. But what was it like for Hoechlin, stepping into a role that had been shaped and defined by a number of talented actors — and even beyond live action, one that has such a huge pop culture footprint?

ComicBook.com was on hand for his panel at Fan Expo Dallas, where Hoechlin got a little animated when talking about his first time in the red and blue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first reaction to seeing it was, like ‘Ohhhh. That’s it, that’s the suit. Okay, yeah. This is actually happening. All right,’” Hoechlin admitted. “And then the first time putting it on, like, they turn me around in the mirror, I was like ‘Come on, this is ridiculous.’ A lot of disbelief, a lot of kind of surreal. Like I said, it’s really strange, and it almost never felt real in a weird way. So it’s just, from that first moment it was like ‘Am I really wearing this? Okay, yeah, this is happening.’ And there’s a camera there filming it, and I’m like ‘Oh.’ Because it’s real now, people are going to see this. Right on. But it’s been a lot of fun.”

So far, we don’t know the next time Hoechlin will get to wear that costume, but it seems likely that it will be between now and the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that will run through the DC shows on The CW in December. Supergirl will air its season finale on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!