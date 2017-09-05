Superman’s Henry Cavill Trolls Batman With Adorable Fan-Art

Playing a superhero on the big screen comes with all sorts of perks. Aside from a fat paycheck, stars like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck get to experience what it's like to become an international role model. Just by suiting up for the camera, actors can make a child's day just be quote some dialogue or even posing for a picture. The long days and even longer shoots may be tiresome, but these stars get to reap the benefits that come with being a role model.

Oh, and they also get some adorable fan-mail. There's that too.

Recently, Henry Cavill received a rather cute fan-letter from two young Superman supporters. The actor chose to share the message over on Instagram, but it wasn't all innocent. Cavill decided to use the pure-hearted letter as a means to dig into Batman's pride, and the shady aside has DC fans everywhere cackling.

Sharing an image of his fan-letter, Cavill thanked his young fans for dropping off the colorful gift. But, in his caption, the star made sure to stress that only Superman gets these kind of adorable presents.

"Stepped into my trailer for lunch break and found this work of art! Thank you so much to the two little legends, Piper and Zack! I will treasure this," he wrote.

"I'm not entirely sure how you managed to get past my Akita but it is marvelous all the same. The important thing to note here is that Batman doesn't get this kind of stuff," Cavill finished, digging right into Batman's pride.

Ouch. Poor Batman; It's not his fault his secret lair really does go out of its way to remain isolated. Hopefully, Affleck can prove Cavill wrong soon enough. There are surely fans out there who would love to gift the actor with a warm-hearted thanks for protecting Gotham.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

MORE NEWS: Jason Momoa Shows Off Trident In New Training Photo / Watch Amber Heard Begin Training For Mera / The Rock Congratulates Yahya Abdul-Mateen For Aquaman Casting / Nicole Kidman In Talks To Join Aquaman

Stepped into my trailer for lunch break and found this work of art! Thank you so much to the two little legends, Piper and Zack! I will treasure this. I'm not entirely sure how you managed to get past my Akita but it is marvelous all the same. The important thing to note here is that Batman doesn't get this kind of stuff A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Justice League is set for release November 17. Are you excited to finally see Zack Snyder's DC team-up film? Let us know with your vote in our Anticipation Rankings!