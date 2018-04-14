Superman’s Henry Cavill Approves Zachary Levi’s SHAZAM Bod

Zachary Levi has put most fears of him not looking the part of Shazam! to bed, and even got some kudos from a fellow DC hero.

That would be Superman actor Henry Cavill, who reprised the role most recently in Justice League. Levi recently posted a picture showing off his toned physique, and Cavill had kind words to say about his hard work, but also about his ability to stare off into space.

“Looking fantastic Sir!! Bloody nice work! And your nowhere stare is on point,” Cavill wrote.

“@Henrycavill Honestly, The nowhere stare has been the biggest challenge. But, 2-3 hours a day of “Nowhere Stare” practice has really paid off,” Levi responded.

It seems they both have a handle on the “stare”, and in Levi’s case, it seems to be regarding a Hockey game according to the reflection in the glass behind him.

The original photo included the caption “It’s like the old saying goes, “Hard work, over time, plus chicken & broccoli, minus carbs, divided by whey protein, in which “X” represents the amount of supplements and “Y” represents the sentiment of “WHY the hell am I doing this to myself?!”, multiplied by shameless selfies whilst staring into nowhere…carryyytheeeooone…equals results.” 📸 by @ericblackmon / “Tan” by Hefe Filter / Body by Jake. 👏💃”

Now the attention turns to getting a full official shot of Levi in the costume. So far fans have only seen behind the scenes and set photos of Levi in the suit, but nothing official has yet to be released. From what we have seen so far the suit looks pretty spot on, inspired by the New 52 interpretation of the costume.

It features a large golden lightning bolt on the front and the cape includes a white hood, and the detailing on the costume is quite impressive. We can’t wait to get a much clearer look at Shazam!, and hopefully the happens sooner rather than later.

Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho.

Justice League is now on home video. The DCEU continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.