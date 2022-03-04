The Batman Fan Edit Adds Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in an Amazing Way

Warner Bros. and DC Comics has officially revealed that the next Joker movie, Joker: Folie á Deux, will be released on October 4, 2024. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, and Lady Gaga has officially joined the cast and is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn. Folie á Deux will reportedly be a musical that's set primarily in Arkham Asylum. Fans were hoping that Phoenix would be the Joker for The Batman universe, but it seems that Barry Keoghan will take on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. One fan really wanted to see Phoenix as the Joker in The Batman, so much so that they added a pivotal moment from Joker to the latest DC film.

A fan on Twitter released a cool edit that shows Pattinson's Batman and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman looking at Joker's iconic moment on Live with Murray Franklin, where he killed the talk show host. The edit is pretty seamless and fits in with the universe that director Matt Reeves created. You can check it out below!

what if Joaquin Phoenix showed up in The Batman like this. pic.twitter.com/hgnjuW31mR — Magician (@Magiciannn) August 6, 2022

Joker director Todd Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

