The Batman: Artist Imagines Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Batman fans are awaiting their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the Dark Knight’s cape and cowl. While that moment may still be some time away, digital artist George Evangelista took it upon himself to imagine what Pattinson’s costume might look like. Evangelista says on social media that his take on Pattinson’s Batman costume is “Heavily inspired by Adam West.” You can take a look below. While fans haven’t seen Pattinson in costume yet, Pattinson has tried it on. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

With the exception of playing the male lead in the Twilight franchise, Pattinson is an actor known for less mainstream roles. Pattinson discussed in a recent interview why he wanted to play Batman. “With Batman, it’s a strange one with me,” he says. “I was very, very focused on it and I don’t know why. It just kind of kept coming back into my head. I knew they were doing another one. It just really appealed to me. I don’t know what it is which happened inside of me. It’s a different feeling where you want to do something where you know there’s an audience, there’s an anticipation from an audience that’s already there. I like doing something that is something an audience kind of doesn’t know that it wants and kind of try to get it out to them, and that’s a whole different thing. There’s a competitive side as well where you know everyone’s like, ‘Oh yeah? You want to play Batman?’ And it’s kind of fun. The challenge of it is kind of interesting.”

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.