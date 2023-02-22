The Flash: Barry and Iris Have a Parisian Adventure in "Rogues of War" Exclusive Clip

The ninth and final season of The Flash is well underway and it's one that finds Team Flash in something of a new place. Not only are they dealing with the loss of Caitlin Snow — and the arrival of Khione — but there's a new looming threat that even the team isn't fully aware of just yet. But in the midst of that, there's also a lot of positive as well, particularly for Barry and Iris. The couple is finally trying to take time for their relationship after years of saving Central City and that means going on "babymoon" adventures before Iris gets pregnant. This week, those adventures will take the couple halfway around the world for an adventure that is a bit more delicious than fighting crime.

Ahead of tonight's episode, "Rogues of War", The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from the episode, highlighting Barry and Iris' adventure taking a cooking class in France. In the clip, the pair master creme brulee — but they've cheated a tiny bit and their adventure is short lived when trouble back home calls them back. You can check out the clip for yourself in the player above as well as the official episode synopsis below.

ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode with story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

What's ahead for Iris in Season 9?

While Barry and Iris are preparing for her to become pregnant at some point in the season, there are other things on the horizon for Iris as well. The season premiere saw Iris essentially be the smarter person in dealing with that threat — a time loop — and showrunner Eric Wallace told us at the time this won't be the last time that Iris saves everyone this season.

"It's on purpose that Iris is quite frankly the smarter person in the season premiere. She is the font of wisdom. But because Barry learns that lesson, it doesn't mean that Iris doesn't have her own future demons. Now, notice I use the word future demons, not past demons," Wallace said. "Barry, in season nine, has past demons to deal with. What Iris is going to be dealing with are future demons, not literally, obviously, metaphorically, coming for her, because she knows, 'Oh wow, I'm going to win two Pulitzers. I'm about to get an extra 100 employees all of a sudden.' This is a big deal, and sometimes, I would almost call it getting what you want can sometimes be the scariest thing that can happen to you. And I think it's a very common thing that people go through in their lives as you navigate the waters of growing up, getting to the next markers in your lives, like, okay, marriage, children, getting that huge promotion you've worked for for 10 years, whatever it is."

He continued, "Sometimes getting those things can be as hard as working towards them, and that's, I think, a professional woman's career journey. I think that's something that they go through that we can use Iris as a character to reflect and say, 'It's going to be okay. You all got this.' Right? And men, catch up with it, all right? It's not all about just being the ego person in the room who knows everything. It's okay to have a little self-exploration and question yourself and grow a little bit. It's almost, I call it feminine wisdom, and that's something that a character like Iris has in spades, and thank goodness, because she's going to save everybody's behind with it a couple of times this season."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Rogues of War" debuts February 22nd.