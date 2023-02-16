The Flash Season 9 Confirms Two More Speedsters Returning for Final Season

We're officially two episodes into the ninth and final season of The Flash, which has been taking fans of its long-running superhero narrative on quite the journey. In between some major reveals for its central cast of characters, it has been confirmed that there will be a lot of returning familiar faces from the larger Arrowverse franchise — and apparently, that will now include two more characters. A recent report from TVLine revealed that John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick and Tedd Sears' Zoom will be returning at some point in Season 9.

"It's a reunion I've been hoping could happen for several seasons," showrunner Eric Wallace explained in the report, "and now I'm so excited that we were finally able to bring Teddy and incredible talents back into our Flash Family for our epic and emotional ninth season. So, get ready to be frightened again, Flash fans!"

"Flash fans have loved John Wesley Shipp's heroic and heartwarming portrayals on our show since its inception," Wallace added. "So, it's a huge honor to have John back as part of our epic final season. This time, John's lent his incredible talents to an incredibly emotional story – one that sheds new light on Barry Allen's tragic past."

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

In addition to these others returns, The Flash's final season will see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

Are you excited for The Flash's final season? What do you think of these new cast member returns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.