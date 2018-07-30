‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Addresses the Mannequin & Suit Plot Hole

No television show is perfect. Inevitably fans will find errors and plot holes in nearly any program they watch and when it comes to The CW‘s The Flash, one of those little inconsistencies involves the Flash’s suit or, rather, the mannequin it sits on. It turns out even series star Grant Gustin has questions about it, too.

In an interview with Riker Lynch on his “Glass Half Full” series, Gustin talked about the number of suits on the show and the mannequin came up as a possible spare.

“There’s always one on the mannequin,” Gustin said. “I think if I needed to put that one on we could take that off the mannequin and I could put that one on.”

Lynch asked Gustin if the suit on the mannequin is the one that is always seen on the show and Gustin confirmed it was, and then went on to explain how the mannequin and suit situation makes no sense, but he and the rest of the cast have had some fun with it.

“Which doesn’t make sense ’cause there’s a thing there with the mannequin with the suit and then I take and put the suit on, but the mannequin is gone,” he said. “That’s always been a question, fans are like, ‘where’s the mannequin?’ One of our last episodes I remember actually the whole cast, were just like dicking around at the end of the take and the take ended with me running out to get my suit and then exiting and we all together went and were like ‘I’ve got the mannequin.’ Carlos, who plays Cisco, helped me and we were all kind of like grabbing it together and then Tom Cavanagh ran over as well, and we were all like ‘thanks man, thanks man’ as we carried the mannequin out together.”

For fans of The Flash, the mannequin is a bit of a head-scratcher. When Barry puts on the suit, the mannequin also disappears, but there’s not likely to be any cool tech in the mannequin or anything about the suit that would allow it to self-create a mannequin — something that interesting seems like something that Cisco would brag about. It’s also unlikely that Barry runs the mannequin to storage, especially since if he’s moving that fast to suit up time is of the essence.

While Gustin doesn’t have an explanation for the mannequin situation himself, hearing about the cast having fun with things just makes us wonder what other shenanigans the cast gets into in between takes. From what Gustin had to say about f-bombs in the uncut blooper reel, we’re guessing a lot of shenanigans are to be had.

“I just watched it, like the uncut version, but we have like the f-bomb and all the stuff they’ll cut and it’s like 12-minutes long right now and honestly I watch it at this time of year every year and it just makes you so happy,” Gustin said.

The Flash returns Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.