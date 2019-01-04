‘The Flash’ Midseason Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The Flash returns to TV on January 15 with “The Flash and the Furious,” the first new episode of 2019.

In the episode, something that has rarely been discussed before in the Arrowverse comes up: the idea of a metahuman cure. With a serial killer hunting down metas, many of whom are living fairly simple lives with modest powers that do not allow them to be costumed heroes or villains, it makes sense that the team might be working to eliminate those powers, keeping those bystanders safe and preventing them from ultimately becoming victims of the next Thinker or Cicada who wants them dead, and/or wants their powers.

This is the first “regular” episode of The Flash in a while, as even before the show took its midseason break, it had two special weeks in a row: first, its time-hopping hundredth episode, and later the “Elseworlds” tie-in episode.

The episode will also deal with recurring elements from the last few episodes: both Weather Witch and Thawne’s storylines are apparently far from over, as they play key roles in the episode synopsis as released by The CW.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMABRK ON A NEW JOURNEY

While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.

David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Beginning on January 15, episodes of Roswell, New Mexico will air following The Flash at 9 p.m.