The Flash "Rogues of War" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Rogues of War", the third episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. the episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 22nd. As we saw in last week's season premiere, Team Flash will be facing a new threat in the final season one that may be a bit unlike anything they've faced before. The last moments of the episode teased the arrival of Red Death who appears to be teaming up with a new version of the Flash's Rogues in order to create problems for the hero. According to the previously released episode synopsis, the threat will see Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) make some new allies as they begin to further investigate issues in Central City, but the alliances don't necessarily go as planned. You can check out that synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode with story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

The Flash Confirms the Return of Three Major Characters for the Final Season

Recently, The CW announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy would be returning for the final season of The Flash as Eddie Thawne, Eobard Thawne, and Nora West-Allen respectively.

"We're so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes," showrunner Eric Wallace told Entertainment Weekly. "It's especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show's inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show's incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer."

"Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn't resist," Wallace said. "So, we created a very special story for him, one we've been excited to tell for a while, but couldn't until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love."

"The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family," Wallace said. "So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards. As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica's already made an unforgettable mark on our show's history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica's taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Rogues of War" debuts on February 22nd.