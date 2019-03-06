‘The Flash’ Teases the Final Fight Against Cicada in “Failure is an Orphan” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Failure is an Orphan”, the sixteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The preview hints at the latest – and possibly last – confrontation between Team Flash and Cicada (Chris Klein), which appears to be tied to the newly-created metahuman cure. Now that Team Flash knows that the serum can, in fact, work on metas, it certainly looks like they’re going to use the cure on the villain — but not without some complications.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained in a previous interview. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness. It’s going to be a tough fight for Team Flash.”

Of course, the video also showcases more of Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), who Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) has been working with in the future. There’s also some sort of hint about a new foe that will be created in the aftermath of the fight with Cicada, something that is further complicated by the fact that fan-favorite speedster Godspeed appears to be headed to the show.

You can check out the synopsis for “Failure is an Orphan” below!

“THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA

With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Failure is an Orphan” will air on March 12th.