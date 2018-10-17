‘The Flash’: “The Death of Vibe” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “The Death of Vibe”, the third episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The title of the episode – which was first released online earlier this summer – certainly seems to spell ominous things for Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes), although what we’ve seen of the episode might throw a bit of a wrinkle in all of that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Knowing The Flash‘s habit of twists and turns, and how prominent of a role Cisco has played in the show, it’s pretty safe to assume that there’s more to the episode than meets the eye. Considering the fact that Cisco hasn’t handled his break-up with Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) very well over the past few episodes, there’s a chance that Vibe’s “death” could mean something about him stepping away from the mantle.

Either way, it sounds like things could very well get ominous for Team Flash in one way or another, especially with Cicada (Chris Klein) in the wings.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com of Cicada after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Death of Vibe” below.

“CICADA TARGETS A MEMBER OF TEAM FLASH — After Cicada’s (Chris Klein) attack on The Flash (Grant Gustin), the team realizes they need to think outside the box to stop this dangerous new foe. Desperate to help her parents, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes up with a plan that ultimately puts a member of Team Flash in danger. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) delves into her past.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

What do you think of this new promo for The Flash? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

“The Death of Vibe” will air on Tuesday, October 23rd, at 8/7c on The CW.