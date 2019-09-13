The Flash: SPOILER Returns With a Twist in New Season 6 Teaser

A crisis is coming. It’s something that fans of The CW‘s The Flash have known pretty much since the very first episode thanks to a future-dated newspaper headline declaring the Scarlet Speedsters disappearance in a then-mysterious catastrophic event. Last fall, it was made clear that that crisis is “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and it’s an event that even Barry Allen can’t stop — but will also see the return of someone very important to Barry, or at least a version of them.

On Wednesday, The CW released a new teaser for The Flash’s upcoming Season 6. In the video, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has set up some sort of technology to Jay Garrick’s (John Wesley Shipp) hat and in doing so is able to see a billion possible future and, in the process, also see that he can’t stop what’s coming. Included in those glimpses of the billions of possibilities? A look at some version of Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison), Barry’s dead mother.

As fans of The Flash know very well, Nora Allen when Barry was a child — or, at least, the Earth-1 version of her did. Her death set the course for Barry’s life, with his father wrongly imprisoned for the crime that was ultimately revealed to have been carried out by Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. While we’ve seen alternative versions of Nora before, most notably on Earth-2 where she did not die in Barry’s childhood, it’s unclear what version of Nora we’ll be seeing in Season 6. As we’ve come to learn there are many, many Earths in the Arrowverse’s multiverse (we’ve mapped them here) and they are all endangered in the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Even Earth-1.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The appearance of Nora Allen in some form in the teaser comes just a day after news that John Wesley Shipp will also be returning to the Arrowverse this fall. Shipp, who played Henry Allen and Jay Garrick on The Flash as well as Earth-90’s Barry Allen in last fall’s Elseworlds crossover is set to return for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th at 8/7c on The CW.