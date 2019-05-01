The Flash: “The Girl With the Red Lightning” Preview Released

Tonight’s episode of The Flash saw the team finally work their way back to the Cicada issue with what might end up being their best method to defeat Cicada II yet, but that moment of hope was quickly tempted with the harsh reality that they are running out of time. Cicada II has everything she needs to complete her murderous plan and it may have dire consequences for everyone in Central City — and the world.

The CW has released a promo for “The Girl With The Red Lightning”, next week’s episode of The Flash and as you can see in the video above, things do not look good for the heroes. Last week, Cicada II stole something from both Caitlin’s mom’s lab and her father’s lab and tonight they figured out how it comes together. Cicada II has everything she needs to essentially weaponize Cisco’s failed metahuman cures. Once spread through the air, those failed cures will kill every metahuman who encounters it. That means pretty much the entirety of Team Flash and many, many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She just wants to kill them,” Cicada actress Sarah Carter told ComicBook.com. “This show is so delightful to be a part of because the characters are all so fascinating and the actors who play all of the characters are great human beings and intelligent and generous and good at their jobs. So, just when they say ‘action,’ we are all these playful moving parts. It’s almost like kids playing characters in a school yard. There’s an element of just free for all. I think knowing who they are outside of when they say ‘action,’ helps me to feel really safe and open and playful when I’m actually my character. I can kind of anticipate how that character’s gonna come at me and how I can relate to them and what their strengths are and what their limitations are. But she just has the very clear, simple motive which is to kill.”

And if the promo is any indication, that kill motivation could include Nora West-Allen. The episode’s title, “The Girl With The Red Lightning” suggests that she will play a major role in the episode. With the red lightning referenced in the title being what Nora has when she accesses speed through the Negative Speed force, perhaps that same access protects her from Cicada II’s virus, allowing her to save the day — and maybe even do what her father hasn’t been able to and defeat her.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Girl With the Red Lightning” will debut on May 7.