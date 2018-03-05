This Week on The CW for the Week of February 26th

The Winter Olympics are over, and that means that most of The CW‘s shows are back — not to mention iZombie‘s fourth season kicked off this past week.

While Riverdale was still on a short break — it will return on March 7th — having the majority of programming back on the air also means that the various Easter eggs, themes, and other interesting moments and references that tend to show up across the network’s comic book-inspired programming is back too. Sure, it’s not the drama of K-pop-themed figure skating routines or even superhero-inspired winter sports gear, but there’s still a lot of fun things to examine.

As always, not every theme crosses every show, but there are always little details and just enough crossover that it’s worth taking another look. So, without further ado, here are some of the things you may have missed on The CW shows for the week of February 26th.

Interesting Hairstyles

This is one that is pretty much exclusive to Legends of Tomorrow this week, but it’s definitely one worth noting. This week there was some seriously funky hair going on, and it wasn’t just because the Legends took an adventure to the time of Blackbeard the pirate, either. Oh no, these hairstyles were firmly rooted in the present — wherever that is for a team of time travelling misfits — but they were definitely interesting. Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was rocking a straight hair look this week, but even though it was sleek and stylish, it just seemed odd. Meanwhile Zari (Tala Ashe), who usually has the glossy straight locks, was instead rocking some sort of crinkly messy wave/curl thing. It was a cute and edgy look, but like Amaya’s straight hair, was a bit of a shock. It’s almost like the two totem bearers decided to trade styles.

That’s kind of cool if you think about it, but the one hairstyle that we’re still not sure was cool? That belongs to Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvil) tracked Kid Flash down to recruit him in the fight against Mallus, and when Rip located Wally, he was sporting a man bun. We have so many questions, but one of the bigger ones? Is that man bun aerodynamic enough for a speedster?

Public Almost-Executions

Another item that doesn’t cross over all the shows this week, this one actually is more of a theme of Legends itself. This week, the Legends — specifically Amaya, who is “The Dread Pirate Jiwe” while the team is trying to track down the Earth Totem — are nearly executed in public thanks to Damien Dahrk. Of course, Amaya and the others don’t die, but the public almost-execution isn’t the first time one of the Legends was nearly executed in public. In the second season premiere, “Out of Time”, Sara (Caity Lotz) is nearly hanged during the Salem witch trials.

Zombies

iZombie returned for its fourth season this week and not only brought zombies back to The CW, but now the whole city of Seattle is a zombie city. However, Seattle’s zombie situation isn’t the only place on The CW where the undead could be found this week. On Legends, Blackbeard’s former pirate queen Annie was briefly reanimated by the powers of the Earth Totem. Zombie Annie dies permanently when Damien Dahrk snaps her neck.

Hallway Chats

On The CW it seems like the best place to have important conversations are the hallways. On The Flash, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uses a hallway chat to convince Izzy Bowin/The Fiddler to stay at STAR Labs and train so that she can defeat The Thinker. The super important hallway chat is almost a cliché on The Flash at this point since it seems like they have one nearly every episode, and they are always for very serious topics. However, The Flash wasn’t the only show to use the hallway for important talks this week. On Black Lightning, Jefferson Pierce’s (Cress Williams) secretary alerts him to some cyberbullying of his daughter, Jennifer (China Anne McClain), in one of Garfield High’s hallways. While that conversation is fairly short, it’s serious. It reveals that Jennifer’s boyfriend, Khalil, is participating in the bullying which leads Jefferson to have a heart-to-heart with his daughter, just not there in the hallway.

Did you notice any interesting themes or Easter eggs this last week on The CW? Let us know in the comments!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c with iZombie following at 9/8c. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c with Black Lightning following at 9/8c. Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c. Riverdale will return on March 7th.