‘Titans’ Season 2 Set Video Reveals Deathstroke’s Daughter

Titans season 2 is ramping up production, and the new season will feature not only Deathstroke Slade Wilson but also his daughter Rose Wilson, also known as Ravager. DC Universe is already filming the anticipated season, and a new video from the set gives us our first real look at actress Chelsea T. Zhang in the part. The set video surfaced on Reddit, and while it doesn’t show Ravager in action, it does gives us a bird’s eye view of that distinctive eye patch Rose sports in the comics, just like dear old dad.

In fact, the white eye patch is what stands out the most in this rather dark video, but as someone in the comments noted it looks as if it is a bandage over her eye, indicating it’s rather fresh. Hopefully, we’ll see her get her full blue and yellow costume somewhere down the line in the season, and we cannot wait to see her righting the other Titans alongside Deathstroke. You can check out the video below.

While we can’t see her in action just yet, we do have an official description of Ravager from the anticipated season, which you can check out below.

“Daughter of the deadly assassin, Deathstroke, Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn’t necessarily mean they trust her.”

Deathstroke and Ravager will find their way into a season that will also involve Bruce Wayne finally coming to town as well as dealing with the fallout from season 1. As fans know, that includes Dick Grayson being taken over by Trigon, but it also featured the quick debut of Connor Kent and Krypto, who will play a big part in the season as well.

The final episode gave us a glimpse at a very dark future involving Grayson and Bruce Wayne, with the myriad of villains in Gotham all lying dead at Batman’s hands. It turns out that was all a nightmare at the hands of Trigon, and it seems to have worked, giving fans a huge cliffhanger leading into season 2.

Season 2 of Titans hits later this year.

