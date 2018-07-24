‘Upgrade’ Star Logan Marshall-Green Wants To Play Mister Miracle

Logan Marshall-Green, who had a brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming before going on to headline Blumhouse Tilt’s Upgrade last month, wants a job in the DC movies — and he’s decided to campaign for it.

Tweeting at director Ava DuVernay, who will take on DC’s The New Gods soon, Marshall-Green called himself an “unemployed actor” who has “already had my 15 minutes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marshall-Green played Jackson Brice, the first member of The Vulture’s gang to be known as The Shocker, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He isn’t asking for a shot at Batman, or even the ever-popular Nightwing role. No, Marshall-Green wants a chance to be Scott Free, the superhero better known as Mister Miracle.

I’m officially an unemployed actor and I’ve already had my 15 min in the #MCU. So I’m starting my own shameless campaign to play my favorite hero in the #DCU. #mrmiracle @ava — Logan Marshall-Green (@TheRealElemgy) July 24, 2018

Scott was the son of Highfather, the lord of the world of New Genesis. Born to the “good” New Gods, Free was traded to Apokolips for Orion, the son of Darkseid, with the idea apparently being that neither world would attempt to destroy the other if doing so would mean the death of their sovereign’s own child.

While Orion was raised in the way you would expect royalty to be, Scott was thrown into the slave pits and raised by the brutal Granny Goodness. He would do his best to turn his abuse and trauma into a game, becoming the universe’s greatest escape artist. Eventually, he would marry one of Granny’s Female Furies, Big Barda, and the two would leave the planet. As often as not, they can be found on Earth, where they operate as celebrity superheroes.

It is likely — though not guaranteed — that Mister Miracle will be part of DuVernay’s New Gods movie, which is currently in the script stages. Along with Steven Spielberg, who is developing Blackhawk for Warner Bros., DuVernay is one of a number of high-profile “gets” for the studio, who are looking to revitalize their flagging DC superhero lineup of movies after the disappointment of Justice League at the box office.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.