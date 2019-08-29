Watchmen Premiere Date on HBO Possibly Revealed

One of the most anticipated comic book projects that fans are looking forward to is the upcoming HBO series Watchmen, inspired by the comic from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, and while HBO might not have officially revealed its premiere date, Entertainment Weekly might have confirmed that it will debut on October 20th. As pointed out in the below fan account for the upcoming series, the outlet had an interview with producer Damon Lindelof as part of their fall TV preview, which also included the detail that it would premiere on that date at 9 p.m. ET. Hopefully this means an official confirmation of the series premiere is imminent.
HBO’s Watchmen To Premiere on October 20th?! . It seems that Watchmen might be coming on October 20! The TV Guide’s Fall Preview includes an interview with @damonlindelof, who talks about the show and its world and how he was first introduced to the comics. But the biggest thing might be at the beginning of the interview, where it says: “Premieres Sunday, Oct. 20”! HBO still hasn’t confirmed the date, but so far it seems to be the date! Also, some interesting things that Lindelof Revealed: 1. The world of Watchmen will include Strict Gun Controls, in a way that even the police have limited access to firearms. 2. Lindelof still doesn’t want to confirm that Jeremy Irons is playing Ozymandias! But he says that their take on the character is what will surprise the comic fans the most! 3. He says that the show’s pilot is going to be weird both for viewers who never read the original comics and for people who are big fans, and that is their goal: “I want Watchmen to be accessible for people who didn’t have an intimate familiarity with the comic. I figured I’m probably doing my job right if everybody is equally confused by the pilot!” Lindelof says with a laugh. 4. He says that the show will continue to be weird just like the comics: “On a scale of 1 to 10, if giant alien squid is a 10, I’m going all the way for the 10.”. #WatchmenHBO
The comic book series is considered by many to be a crowning achievement of the artform, while also being considered one of the most difficult stories to attempt to adapt into another medium. In 2009, director Zack Snyder delivered audiences a movie adaptation of the book, which earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
The upcoming series, however, serves more as a spiritual adaptation of the world of the book without adapting specific story beats or serving as a continuation of the original story. Gibbons previously offered his input on the new series’ approach to the mythology.
“I do know a little about it,” Gibbons shared late last year. “I’ve had conversations with Damon, and I’ve read the screenplay for the pilot. I don’t think it’s my place to say too much about it, other than I found Damon’s approach to be really refreshing and exciting and unexpected. I don’t think it’s gonna be what people think it’s going to be. It certainly wasn’t what I imagined it to be. I think it’s extremely fresh. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the screen.”
