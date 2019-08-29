Watchmen Premiere Date on HBO Possibly Revealed

One of the most anticipated comic book projects that fans are looking forward to is the upcoming HBO series Watchmen, inspired by the comic from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, and while HBO might not have officially revealed its premiere date, Entertainment Weekly might have confirmed that it will debut on October 20th. As pointed out in the below fan account for the upcoming series, the outlet had an interview with producer Damon Lindelof as part of their fall TV preview, which also included the detail that it would premiere on that date at 9 p.m. ET. Hopefully this means an official confirmation of the series premiere is imminent.

The comic book series is considered by many to be a crowning achievement of the artform, while also being considered one of the most difficult stories to attempt to adapt into another medium. In 2009, director Zack Snyder delivered audiences a movie adaptation of the book, which earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The upcoming series, however, serves more as a spiritual adaptation of the world of the book without adapting specific story beats or serving as a continuation of the original story. Gibbons previously offered his input on the new series’ approach to the mythology.

“I do know a little about it,” Gibbons shared late last year. “I’ve had conversations with Damon, and I’ve read the screenplay for the pilot. I don’t think it’s my place to say too much about it, other than I found Damon’s approach to be really refreshing and exciting and unexpected. I don’t think it’s gonna be what people think it’s going to be. It certainly wasn’t what I imagined it to be. I think it’s extremely fresh. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the screen.”

