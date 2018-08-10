HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Adds New Cast Members

The cast of HBO’s Watchmen series has a trio of new members.

Child actors Dylan Schombing, Adelynn Spoon, and Lilly Rose Smith have all been cast in the upcoming live-action television series, according to Deadline. As with all of the casting announcements for the series thus far, the trio’s roles are currently under wraps.

Smith is best known for her role as Josie Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries. Schombing has appeared on Sharp Objects, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and The Slap. Watchmen will be Spoon’s first acting role, with her IMDB page listing her character as “Emma Abar”, presumably related to Regina King’s rumored character of Angela Abar.

In addition to this trio, the cast of Watchmen will include Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Milsom, Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. While no details about their roles have officially been announced, it’s safe to assume that more details will come about as production rolls along.

The series is reportedly largely set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and appears to follow characters who were not established in the Watchmen comics. As previous set photos have hinted, the plot of the original Watchmen will serve as a sort of jumping off point for the television series.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a recent social media post. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

Watchmen does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.