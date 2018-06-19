‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Fans Speculate Diana Could Be Flying Invisible Jet in New Set Video

Production on Wonder Woman 1984 has just begun, and it looks like the sequel might be bringing in a major part of Diana Prince’s comic history.

A new set video for Wonder Woman 1984 surfaced online today, which shows Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the middle of a chaotic city street. Gadot appears to be wired onto some sort of rig, and can briefly be seen flying through the street in a sitting position, with her hands on invisible controls. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s too early to tell exactly what this video could be of, Wonder Woman fans have already began to speculate that it’s none other than the Invisible Jet. The vehicle debuted in 1942’s Sensation Comics #1, and became a pretty frequent mode of transportation for Diana over the years. The Invisible Jet has become simultaneously a beloved fixture and a running joke over the years, even as it’s been phased out of more modern Wonder Woman comics.

Some fans will surely be excited by the possibility of the Invisible Jet, while others will probably be skeptical about how the jet can work in modern live-action. But the vehicle’s appearance does make a lot of sense, considering the film’s 1980s setting (and the production’s desire to honor Wonder Woman’s past appearances). And as it turns out, director Patty Jenkins has expressed an interest in featuring the vehicle in the past.

“The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet,” Jenkins said back in 2017. “That’s a very big part of Wonder Woman.”

And it sounds like if the Invisible Jet really is in Wonder Woman 1984, it will be used in an effective way.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Do you hope that the Invisible Jet makes an appearance in Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.