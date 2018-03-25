Gal Gadot Wishes Wonder Woman a Happy Birthday

Legions of fans around the world fell in love with Wonder Woman, when her first solo film made a smash debut in theaters last year. And now, that film’s star is celebrating the character’s birthday in a pretty adorable way.

Gal Gadot, who has played the Princess of Themyscira in three DC Extended Universe films so far, recently shared a tweet wishing Wonder Woman a happy birthday and thanking her for “changing [her] life”. You can check it out below.

Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! 🎉 🎈🎈🎂🎈🎊 Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower ❤#HappyBDayWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/NWg66FvaMe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 22, 2018

“I really love Diana, I love everything about her.” Gadot said during an interview last year. “I love the story: she has a heart of a human being, powers of a goddess and a very wise brain so it is everything. I love her.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating Gadot’s next outing as Wonder Woman, which is expected to be in the upcoming Wonder Woman 2. While there’s no telling exactly what the plot of the film will be, early reports have suggested that it will take place during the Cold War. And in a way, the ambiguity surrounding the sequel somewhat makes sense, considering just how many Wonder Woman stories there are to be told.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Thankfully, more news about Wonder Woman 2 can be expected to come to light soon, with the film expected to start production sometime this summer.

“We’re in what I would call development of the screenplay.” producer Charles Roven explained to ComicBook.com. “We finally, I think, have a good story to tell. Not kind of – we do believe we have a good story to tell. And then we’re also just moving out of what normally we would call soft prep into hard prep. We’re hoping to start shooting the movie sometime this summer, and hope to have it out by the end of ’19.”

Wonder Woman 2 will land in theaters on November 1st, 2019.