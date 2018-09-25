Homer Simpson Slams DC Movies in First ‘The Simpsons’ Clip of Gal Gadot’s Appearance

The 30th season of The Simpsons is set to premiere on FOX later this month, bringing Wonder Woman herself to the town of Springfield.

Despite starring in one of the most popular and successful superhero movies in 2017, Gal Gadot just can’t catch a break from Homer Simpson. The premiere will deal with the Simpson clan teaming with neighbors like Ned Flanders to make a movie, and Gadot is auditioning for the role of Lisa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the clip above from Entertainment Tonight to see Gadot’s audition, and Homer’s hateful response to the DC Comics movies.

Gadot comes to Springfield to participate in a film being produced by a Christian company. The entire thing is coming together because of the latest scam between Bart and Homer, after the young troublemaker gets hospitalized. The two start conning everyone by saying Bart had a near-death experience and met Jesus in Heaven, causing the film to get made.

When Gadot comes to audition, Homer remarks that she was good in The Fast and the Furious franchise, but doesn’t remember her in any other movie. She asks if he ever saw Wonder Woman, prompting a sick burn.

“Whenever I see the DC logo, I immediately fall asleep,” he says in the clip. Ouch. At least he didn’t make fun of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice…

Gadot has been a superstar on the rise after her appearance in Wonder Woman, and will reprise her role as the Amazon warrior in next year’s sequel.

The actress teased her guest appearance earlier this year, signing a poster featuring other guest stars from the new episode. It will also feature Emily Deschanel, Pete Holmes, Dave Attell, and Jonathan Groff.

Gadot is currently hard at work on Wonder Woman 1984, reprising her role alongside director Patty Jenkins. She previously teased how the movie will be much different from the first film, especially now that the character’s origin story has been tackled.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen,” Gadot said to EW. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019. The 30th season of The Simpsons premieres on September 30th.