‘Wonder Woman’ Is the Most Profitable Superhero Movie of 2017

With a global box office take of just over $820 million, Wonder Woman was a major success for Warner Bros. and the DCEU, and while the movie may not have been the highest grossing film of 2017 — that would be Star Wars: The Last Jedi — it turns out Wonder Woman was the most profitable, at least within the superhero genre.

The Gal Gadot-starring film came in sixth in Deadline’s annual Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament with a profit of $252.9 million. This puts it ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Deadline’s Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament evaluates all of the movies released in the year to create a list of those who brought in not the most money at the box office but the most profit once all of the costs associated with the film are subtracted. In previous years, the Tournament recognized a list of the top 20 films but this year the list was narrowed down to 10. According to Deadline, the choice to reduce the list size was to allow for a look at some of the “most notable misfires” for the year. The tournament is designed to give readers an idea of how much studios really make with films and gives readers an idea of why a film might do well at the box office, but still not be considered successful by a studio.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the overall most profitable film of 2017 with Deadline listing the eighth installment of the franchise as having made a cool $417.5 million in profit while Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was a close second with $414.7 million.

As for Wonder Woman, the film’s success contributed to Warner Bros. Pictures having a record year last year. Five of the studio’s films earned more than $500 million worldwide, Kong: Skull Island, Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It, and Justice League. The studio also crossed the $5 billion mark at the global box office, making 2017 an extraordinary year for the studio.

And Wonder Woman‘s success ensured that audiences aren’t done seeing Gal Gadot as the Amazon just yet. A sequel is already in progress for the film with Wonder Woman 2 set for release on November 2, 2019.

