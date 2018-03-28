Zachary Levi Calls on DC Actors to Come Together for Insane Stunt

Zachary Levi’s DC Extended Universe debut might be a ways away, but it looks like he’s already getting into the spirit.

Levi, who is set to star as the adult version of Billy Batson/Shazam, recently posted a photo from a DC Comics-themed stunt show on his Instagram. In the caption, Levi called on several actors from other DC-related properties to recreate the human pyramid, while he would drive the boat.

The photo is actually from the DC Super Heroes and Villains Water Ski Show, which ran in the late 1970s at multiple Sea World locations. The event saw plenty of the Super Friends going toe-to-toe with their respective foes, through plenty of acrobatics and delightfully cheesy water stunts.

Levi’s post has earned quite a lot of attention from DC fans over the past day, especially at the thought of him sharing the screen with the DCEU’s other established heroes. It also looks like Levi is celebrating actors from outside the DCEU, including Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy in the group. It also proves just how excited Levi is about entering the DC space, something he hasn’t been shy about in the past.

“Honored and greatly humbled to be a part of the #dcuniverse by bringing the original Captain Marvel to life,” Levi said of his casting late last year. “I am beside myself with gratitude, not only for this opportunity, but also the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many of you out there in the world. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be in the gym for the rest of forever.”

And while there probably won’t be any sort of cheesy water skiing in Shazam!, fans can expect a pretty upbeat take on the iconic hero.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said during an interview earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Are you excited to see Levi play Earth’s mightiest moral? Should Justice League 2 feature a water ski number? Sound off in the comments below.

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.