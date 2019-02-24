‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Reminds Gal Gadot He Still Believes in Her Wonder Woman

Earlier today, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot reflected on her first meeting with filmmaker Zack Snyder in a touching tweet. Now, Snyder is weighing in, reminding her that he still believes in her.

This supportive exchange started when Snyder posted the first photo, he ever took of Gadot, writing that “she didn’t know it at the time but I had already decided she was my Wonder Woman.” Gadot, who plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on the big screen, shared the photo on her Twitter account, praising him for believing that she “could be a superhero”. Turns out, Snyder still does.

“I believed and still do,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#youcouldsoyoudid”.

While Gadot is largely associated with the Wonder Woman solo film and Justice League, she made her debut as the iconic character in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The appearance marked the first time the character was portrayed live-action on the big screen. Now, Gadot will next appear as the hero in Wonder Woman 1984 and has long credited Snyder with her success.

“Four years ago, I got tired of all the ‘no’s and the rejections that I just wanted to quit acting.” Gadot said while accepting the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. “But of course the universe works in mysterious and wonderful ways and I received a phone call that I got this very special part. Zack Snyder had this strong vision of who Wonder Woman should be and I am forever grateful that he gave me the opportunity to play this iconic character.

“Working on Wonder Woman was a life-changing experience. This character represents so much that I believe in. She’s about doing the right thing, helping others, sticking to her beliefs, and she’s motivated by the most beautiful quality: love. This is something we all need and are inspired by.”

Gadot also has been vocal about her support for another actor who owes Snyder for their heroic turn: Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa.

“I remember filming BvS and Jason had just gotten casted as Aquaman. He came in for a makeup test in Michigan and we were sitting in a room, just talking about what the future would bring, how crazy that little ol us were casted as these iconic characters. 😱 Little did we know years later what our characters would become… I’m so so happy and proud of you Jason! My water sister Amber. And Nicole mother of all Seven Seas. And James, so happy for you man👏! ! Can’t wait to watch it!” Gadot wrote on Instagram last December.

